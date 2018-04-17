MDC-T court battles begin

BULAWAYO – Two Movement for Democratic Change court battles are kicking off today, one in Harare and the other in Bulawayo.

Expelled vice-president Thokozani Khupe, who insists she is the legitimate acting president of the party, will be challenging her expulsion from Parliament at the Constitutional Court, which is literary being asked to interpret the MDC-T constitution.

If Khupe wins, this could have serious repercussions on the future of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

In Bulawayo the Chamisa’s faction is battling it out for the MDC-T brand.

It is, however, not clear whether the Bulawayo case will go ahead as the case was postponed last Friday to today because Khupe’s lawyer Lovemore Madhuku could not make it.

Madhuku is representing Khupe at the Constitutional Court which means he might not be able to be in Bulawayo.

Besides, the two cases seem to be linked and the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, might take precedence as its ruling will impact on the other case.

Source: Pindula