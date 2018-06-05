MDC Alliance a violation of the constitution – Madhuku

HARARE – Constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku says the demands made to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and government by the MDC Alliance are not legally enforceable as they fall foul of the Constitution.

Professor Madhuku said, the legal route is to seek an amendment to the Constitution and as it stands, now that a proclamation was made, a nomination court will seat within a week and elections will follow on the 30th of next month of which time is not sufficient for a constitutional amendment.

The MDC Alliance today marched in the capital and petitioned ZEC, and the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi demanding a number of reforms before the election date.

The Alliance demands include full disclosure with regards to the server containing information from the biometric voter registration, access to validate the legitimacy of data in the servers and access to the electronic copy of the provisional voter’s roll.

The demands also include an independent audit of the voters roll, an agreement by Alliance parties on the procurement, security, quality and movement of the ballot material, and the immediate disbanding of the present National Logistics Committee of ZEC.

The MDC Alliance is also demanding an equal access and fair coverage from the national broadcaster and threatened to bring the nation to a standstill with demonstrations.