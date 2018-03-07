Mangoma’s Coalition of Democrats Collapsing As Parties Abandon Project Over “Incompetency”

The Coalition of Democrats (CODE) a grouping of political parties which had come together to challenge Zanu-PF in the 2018 elections faces collapse as founding members abandon the project.

The members who are leaving are accusing the party’s presidential candidate, Elton Mangoma, of “directionless” and “selfishness” leadership.

Maxwell Shumba of ZimFirst said

ZimFirst party is with immediate effect pulling out of CODE…Our party resolved to build our vision first for the benefit of both CODE and Zimbabwe. As the ZimFirst presidential candidate, I believe CODE is worthless and Mangoma is incompetent. For this country to move forward we do not need such kind of leadership. ZimFirst is a people-oriented party and is pushing towards transforming the fallen Zimbabwean economy.

Barbara Nyagomo of the Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) wrote to CODE saying

PDZ is pulling out of CODE because there is lack of transparency and accountability and also that a principal or a couple of principals take unilateral decisions in CODE

More: New Zimbabwe