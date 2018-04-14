Mahere in door to door campaigns

HARARE – Aspiring independent legislator for Mt Pleasant Constituency, Advocate Fadzai Mahere is conducting door to door campaigns as part of her strategy to canvass for votes.

Mahere and her campaign team this Thursday was distributing fliers and engaging the Mt Pleasant community on how she hopes to transform their community if voted into office.

At 32, Advocate Mahere’s campaign strategy is a combination of traditional methods fused with use of social media to engage the electorate.

She said as a young person, she is fed up of complaining against poor governance and poor service delivery, hence her decision to take charge by participating and being the change she wishes to see.

She added that since her entry into the political fray, she has been warmly received by potential voters and it was a personal choice to contest as an independent candidate, owing to the failure by mainstream political parties to embrace youthful women as equal participants.