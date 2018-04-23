Khupe’s Congress Violated The MDC-T Constitution: Chamisa’s MDC-T

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa’s supporters have dismissed the Congress which was held by Thokozani Khupe’s breakaway MDC-T faction as unconstitutional.

Khupe announced new leadership for the MDC-T after the Congress. Charlton Hwende, deputy treasurer-general for Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T told NewsDay,

The purported MDC-T congress held today (Saturday) by the expelled former MDC vice-president Thokozani Khupe has demonstrated that whilst Khupe talks about constitutionalism daily, she was today willing to violate every clause in the MDC-T constitution in a futile attempt to instal herself as a party president. The so-called congress was not properly convened, as provided for, and the national council did not meet to either authorise the Congress or approve the congress agenda.

Obert Gutu, spokesperson for Khupe’s party dismissed the allegations saying,

They don’t know constitutionalism, if they want lessons on the MDC constitution, I can give them for free. If they want to challenge this Congress; it’s legitimacy and everything, they can go to the courts and we will clobber them there.

Khupe, Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe were expelled from the MDC-T after they refused to recognise Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as Morgan Tsvangirai’s successor.

