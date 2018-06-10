Is Chamisa a pathological liar?

MASVINGO – Chamisa’s claims while addressing supporters at Dulibadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge at the weekend that he helped Rwanda with its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Policy formulation that in turn allowed that country’s economy to prosper has backfired with the Rwandese President Paul Kagame refuting the statement.

Kagame has even said that he didn’t know the man Chamisa and that his country’s IT policies started well before the formation of MDC T.

What is of increasing concern among political analysts however are the number of lies that have had to be refuted by foreign countries and individuals coming from Chamisa to the extent that some people are starting to see him as a pathological liar.

One social media analyst said that the lies that Chamisa tells have become dangerous.

The analyst said that apart from Kagame, the Joshua Nkomo family has had to refute a statement that Chamisa was anointed by the late Father Zimbabwe as the next leader of Zimbabwe and for that Chamisa was going to be given his walking stick. The US Embasst recently refuted claims that Chamisa met Trump and got a pledge of $15 billion. The British were also refuted claims by Chamisa that he was invited to the UK by the Queen and that he had been greeted by Theresa May, the British Prime Minister.

A veteran and former editor of a leading national daily who declined to be named said Chamisa is not a pathological liar but one of the most confused politicians “in our midst”. He also described Chamisa as an entertainer of the level of Grace Mugabe. He said Chamisa is both immature and overwhelmed by the crowds before him.

He said that in Swahili, they described the behaviour that Chamisa exhibits as kuzuka, just speaking anything that comes to mind.

“I used to this think that Chamisa is a liar. I however, now realise that he is the most confused politician in our midst. A casual greeting with Kagame at an international conference or a remark on a paper one has presented does not turn out to be making a turnaround of a country’s economy.

“Politicians think a 100 times before they make a statement about another country but this young man says anything about any country or their leaders without engaging his mind,” said the editor.

Political analyst, Dr Fidelis Duri also said that Chamisa suffers from immaturity. He however, said that the problem is that the man in the street will believe him.

“I will not say that he is a pathological liar. I will take it that this is propaganda and serious immaturity but the problem is that it is propaganda that has killed this country and many others. Chamisa must say the truth. It’s important to tell the people the truth and prepare them for the worst than to feed them with lies and allow them into false hope,” said Dr Duri.

The latest claim on Rwanda has left Chamisa in an invidious position where is the butt of jokes and ridicule.

A joke doing the rounds on Social Media is saying that Chamisa is currently the mediator between US President Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong-un. – Source: Masvingo Mirror