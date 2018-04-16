I will not quit: Khupe

BULAWAYO – Former MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe says despite continued persecution she is not going to throw in the towel.

Dr Khupe made the remarks when she addressed the audience during an event to celebrate the life of the late South African women icon Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

As the region laid to rest a celebrated woman of political valour, an anti apartheid icon Madikizela-Mandela, women in Bulawayo also came together under an event organised by the Women’s Institute for Leadership Development in Bulawayo where Dr Khupe poured her heart out, declaring she is no quitter despite all the persecution she is receiving from the Advocate Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T faction.

Dr Khupe who was the guest speaker at the event to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela challenged fellow women to get inspiration from the South African icon and raise up their bar in the political sphere.

ZIPRA member Mrs Grace Nuku also noted as a woman she and her party are back in the political front.

The women had an opportunity to give each other inspirational messages and relate to the life of the late heroine and mother of the African nation.

The heroine of the anti apartheid struggle Madikizela-Mandela who died on the 2nd of April and was buried this Saturday in South Africa, played a vital role in the emancipation of black women. –