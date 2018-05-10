Harare lawyer head-hunted by Mugabe to lead NFP warned of risking his business empire

HARARE – Prominent Harare Lawyer and businessman Farai Mutamangira has been warned that he is risking his business empire by associating with the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF).

This follows reports that former President Robert Mugabe was plotting to replace current NPF leader Ambrose Mutinhiri with Mutamangira after allegations of incompetence.

Economist John Robertson told The Financial Gazette,

He is certainly putting his business at risk by7 becoming a member of the opposition…and knowing Zimbabwean politics, his chances are slim.

Other market watchers said,

Personally, he has also built quite an impressive portfolio across the chrome and stone-quarry mining sectors, concierge services, significant stake in one regional low-cost airline and policy-advisory contracts or deals with many public entities. However, he risks a reversal of that fortune owing to this (NPF) link and alleged political move because we know how Zimbabwe’S political economy operates

More: Financial Gazette