Zimbabwe’s New Patriotic Front (NPF) says “unwarranted” attacks on former president Robert Mugabe by Zanu-PF are a threat to peace and stability.

Since inception last month‚ the NPF has been operating with faceless leaders – that was until a senior Zanu-PF official‚ retired brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri‚ met Mugabe at his private residence in Borrowdale‚ Harare.

On the day of the meeting with the former Zimbabwe leader‚ Mutinhiri came out of the closet as interim leader of the new outfit‚ which draws its support from within Zanu-PF.

Since then‚ a barrage of attacks have been directed at Mugabe who has come to be referred to as the “wannabe comeback kid”.