Full Text: ZRP Approves MDC-T’s Demo Over Electoral Reforms

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has approved opposition MDC-T’s planned demonstration which is scheduled for tomorrow. The opposition called the demonstration in order to protest the issue of electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 elections.

We publish the letter from the ZRP in full below

RE: NOTIFICATION OF AN MDC-T MARCH FOR ELECTORAL REFORMS.

1. The above subject matter is pertinent.

2. Your notification letter to hold a march on the 05., of June 2018 at Africa Unity Square, from 1000hours to 1430hours has been noted. The march shall start from Africa Unity Square then proceed along Jason Moyo to the intersection of Harare Street and Jason Moyo. Less than 5 people will proceed to hand over a petition at Zimbabwe Election Commission. After handing over the petition, you shall proceed along Harare Street turn right into Samora Machel, turn right onto First Street, turn left into Nelson Mandela and back to Africa Unity Square.

3. Please confine your march to the above-stated venue, route and time outlined. Police will Monitor.

4. Your co-operation with the Police and other Government agents will be greatly appreciated.

5. The provisions of section 29 of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 will be invoked if any of the conditions stated above, is violated.

6. Thank you in advance for your co-operation.

[NCUBE A.] Chief Superintendent

Officer Commanding Police

HARARE CENTRAL DISTRICT