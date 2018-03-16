Full Text: Mnangagwa Responds To Robert Mugabe’s Recent Allegations, Says The Nation Has Moved On

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has released a statement responding to the allegations made by former president Robert Mugabe in interviews with various local and international publications.

We publish the statement below in full.

STATEMENT ON FORMER PRESIDENT MUGABE President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has noted recent remarks made to the media by former President Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe. On 21 November, 2017, former President Mugabe tendered his resignation in terms of Section 96, Sub-Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. He is entitled to express himself freely, as is the case for any private citizen. The Zimbabwe Government continues to honour all its obligations towards the former President’s welfare and benefits, as provided for under the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The nation has moved on. Our focus at this time shall remain on preparing for free, fair and credible elections in 2018. This is a key step in the immense task at hand, which is to lift our people from the effects of years of severe economic regression and international isolation. Issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet