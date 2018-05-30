Full 2018 election timetable- parties have 15 days to come up with candidates

Zimbabwe’s political parties have 15 days to come up with final candidates to contest this year’s elections as the Nomination Court will sit on 14 June to register the candidates.

The elections proper will be on 30 July and if there is no clear winner in the presidential elections, the run-off will be on 18 September.

Mnangagwa today told party candidates the campaign is now on.

“We should not be afraid, we should enjoy the noise made by the little parties,” he said.

ELECTION WATCH 17/2018

[30th May 2018]

General Election Proclaimed

Today, the 30th May 2018, President Mnangagwa gazetted a proclamation setting the dates for the forthcoming general election. The proclamation can be accessed on the Veritas website [link]

In Proclamation 2 of 2018 (SI 83 of 2018), the President fixed the following dates:

Nomination day:

Thursday 14th June, 2018, for all elections (presidential, parliamentary and local authority elections)

This is the day on which nominations of candidates for election are processed by nomination courts presided over by nominations officers appointed by ZEC.

The places where the nomination courts will sit are listed in the proclamation.

Polling day:

Monday 30th July, 2018, for all elections (presidential, parliamentary and local authority elections)

Polling day will be a public holiday by virtue of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act.

Run-off presidential election

Tuesday 18th September, 2018, when a run-off presidential election will be held in the event that none of the candidates for the office gets 50 per cent or more of the votes in the election held on 30th July.

Election of Senator Chiefs

Wednesday 11th July, 2018, when the provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet to elect representatives to the Council of Chiefs, which is the national body representing all chiefs in Zimbabwe. The places where the provincial assemblies will meet are listed in the proclamation.

Wednesday 18th July, 2018, when the Council of Chiefs will meet in Harare to elect a President and Deputy President of the Council. The two persons elected will become Senator Chiefs by virtue of their office.

Wednesday 1st August, 2018, when the eight provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet as electoral colleges to elect Senator Chiefs to represent them. Each provincial assembly will elect two chiefs. Again, the places where the electoral colleges will meet are listed in the proclamation.