Constitutional Court Says Khupe’s Application Challenging Parly Expulsion Is Urgent, Sets Date

Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza has ruled that Thokozani Khupe’s Constitutional Court application challenging her dismissal from Parliament has merit.

Justice Gwaunza held a hearing on Friday (today) in order to determine whether the matter should be heard on an urgent basis or not. According to Obert Gutu, the spokesperson of Thokozani Khupe’s faction, Justice Gwaunza ruled that the matter was urgent and said that it should be argued before the full bench of the Constitutional Court.

The deputy chief justice then said that the matter will be heard on the 30th of May, 2018.

Speaking after the hearing on Twitter, Gutu said,

We will take this issue to the wire. Nothing will be left to chance. We’re taking ABSOLUTELY no prisoners. Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza has just ruled that Dr.Thokozani Khupe’s Constitutional Court application is urgent. The matter will be argued in open court before a full bench of the ConCourt on May 30, 2018.

Khupe who was the MDC-T Proportional Representation Member of Parliament was expelled from the National Assembly last week after MDC-T leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, claiming that she no longer represented the opposition party’s interests.

In her application at the Constitutional Court, former MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe accused Parliament of failing to protect her tenure as a Member of Parliament as required by Sections 119(1) and 129 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, when it endorsed her expulsion from the National Assembly.