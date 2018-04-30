Christopher Mutsvangwa Was NOT Defeated In Zanu-PF Primaries on Sunday, Polls Were Postponed

Contrary to multiple reports on social media platforms, special adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsvangwa was not defeated in the Zanu-PF Primary Elections on Sunday.

In fact, the polls were postponed to today (Monday) after the ballot papers arrived late.

One of the people who may have contributed to the report gaining credence is the Indepependent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa. In the event that Mutsvangwa makes it through the primaries, then he is likely to face Mliswa for the right to represent Norton in Parliament. Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Mliswa said,

Mutsvangwa failed to listen to my good advice when he removed me from a Norton program, spiting me and picking unnecessary fights in Norton. I never questioned his war credentials today he is finding himself chucked out as Mai Shamu has teamed up with Mutendereki against him. Trouble in paradise. I’m mourning his demise as a better political adversary than Mutendereki whose extortion scandals I have files on.

Mliswa and Mutsvangwa do not have the best of relationships and have clashed in the past.