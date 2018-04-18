China congratulates Zimbabwe for 38th independence day

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for attaining 38 years of independence.

Zimbabwe marked Independence Day yesterday, which came in 1980 following a protracted liberation struggle supported by China and some other countries.

“On the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend on behalf of the Chinese Government and people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the Zimbabwean Government and people,” said President Xi in his message.

“Your State visit to China at the beginning of this month was a great success, during which we agreed on the elevation of our bilateral relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation and reached broad consensus on deepening friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation across the board.

“I attach great importance to the growth of China-Zimbabwe relations. I am ready to work together with you to advance our bilateral cooperation for more tangible fruits to the greater benefits of our two countries and peoples. I wish Zimbabwe prosperity and its people happiness.”

Zimbabwe and China enjoy good relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when the Asian country helped fighters with war material and training.

The relations were elevated to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for better development when President Mnangagwa visited China early this month.

President Xi said during his meetings with President Mnangagwa in Beijing that his country was ready to work with Zimbabwe to jointly plan a new blueprint for bilateral cooperation and continue writing a new chapter of China-Zimbabwe relations to better benefit the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides agreed to enhance the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation within the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and continue to orderly promote cooperation in such areas as infrastructure construction, agriculture, investment and financing. – Chronicle