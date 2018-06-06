Chamisa to meet SADC Chair Cyril Ramaphosa

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has said that he will soon be meeting with Sadc chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to get protection for the July 30 Elections.

Speaking Addressing thousands of supporters at the Africa Unity Square protest staged to demand electoral reforms, Chamisa said

In the next few days, l am going to visit SADC chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to make sure that we have protection and support of our vote. I will also seek the African Union (AU) support and the international community protection and will not allow any rigged election. …Recently, I asked Mnangagwa to meet me, but he refused. He even declined a public debate with me. Now we are all coming to you in our numbers with a petition until we get the reforms we want.

More: New Zimbabwe