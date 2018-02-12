Chamisa Says MDC Govt Will Solve Cash Crisis In 2 Weeks, Claims The Party Has Already Secured US$14.9 Billion

Speaking at an MDC Alliance rally in Masvingo over the weekend, MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa told supporters that an MDC government will fix the cash problem within a fortnight. Zimbabwe has been suffering from cash shortages for the better part of the last two years, which resulted in the government introducing the bond notes. Chamisa also told supporters that his government will arrest all those accused of corruption, without any bias or selective prosecution.

Said Chamisa:

If we don’t solve it in two weeks, you must remove us from office and corrupt elements will be dealt with. We will not be selecting who to arrest and who should be left out, we want a clean and transparent government.

Chamisa also claimed that his party had already secured $14.9 billion for infrastructure development although he refused to reveal the source of the funds. Said Chamisa

Zanu PF has no infrastructure master plan, but we have it. We have already talked about the money that we need for infrastructure rehabilitation for the next three years, $14,9 billion is the money needed and we already have it, and we have assurances. If we disclose the source, people will raise questions about the source, so I will not disclose it.

A few weeks back, Chamisa faced criticism after he said that United States president Donald J Trump had promised the opposition a US$15 billion bailout package in the event that it won the 2018 harmonised elections. Chamisa later said that he had been quoted out of context.

More: NewsDay