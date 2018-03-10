Chamisa Reveals Why Mnangagwa Will Lose Against Him In 2018 Elections

In an interview with MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa revealed why he thinks Zanu-PF leader and Zimbabwe’s current president Emmerson Mnangagwa will lose in the forthcoming elections.

Chamisa (NC) said Mnangagwa will “definitely be defeated in this election” because he does not have the energy to match the zeal and enthusiasm possessed by young people. Below is an excerpt of the interview:

DW: You will be pitting yourself at 40 against a 75-year-old, Emmerson Mnangagwa. How do you see yourself faring in that election come election-day?

NC: Mr Mnangagwa will definitely be defeated in this election, partly because he does not have the energy to be able to match the zeal and enthusiasm we have as young people, but also because he’s done a good job. He’s a liberation icon – it’s good for him to rest and not to be abused by our generation. We must now take up the challenge and move forward.

This is a generational transfer of power, so we are shifting responsibility and authority from the older generation to the newer generation so that we punctuate and amplify the gains of the liberation struggle so that we are able to entrench our sovereignty as a people.

But we are also able to entrench some of the gains of the liberation struggle – issues around land, issues around our ability to self-determine, issues around economic transformation, issues around creating opportunity and prosperity for our generation, empowerment of young people, those are the issues we’re going to be focusing on.