Chamisa, MDC-T Grandstanding On Electoral Reforms: Justice Minister

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has claimed that the opposition MDC-T is grandstanding with regards to participating in the 2018 harmonised elections.

This comes after Chamisa has repeatedly threatened that theMDC-T would not participate in the polls unless electoral reforms are implemented. Said Ziyambi,

I am surprised that they are going all out to the Press to cry foul. It is clear that they are grandstanding. But we will continue to follow due processes and deliver a free and fair election in line with what President Mnangagwa has constantly said. I actually do not understand what they mean by electoral reforms. It’s high-sounding language that they are using to gain attention.There is also the Code of Conduct for elections which all the parties have signed and agreed to….What we are now working on is to focus on the penalties for political parties do not abide by the Code of Conduct.

Source: Pindula