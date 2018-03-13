‘Chamisa gets third anointment from spirit mediums’ – Ncube makes bizarre claim

MDC president, Welshman Ncube, has bizarrely claimed that MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s appointment had been endorsed by spirit mediums at Njelele shrine as evidenced by the rains that poured during his campaign rally in Plumtree on Sunday.

BY SILAS NKALA

Addressing opposition supporters at the rally, Ncube, who doubles as MDC Alliance spokesperson, dismissed reports that a special congress being pushed for by MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe could reverse Chamisa’s appointment.

“We hear newspapers reporting about Chamisa, that he grabbed power. There are three things that you must know.

When (late MDC-T leader, Morgan)Tsvangirai gave me advice on January 6 before he went to South Africa, he called me to his house and said ‘I want this young man (Chamisa) to stand in my place’,” he said.

“I told him that he must call Chamisa and tell him when he is there so that he hears what he (Tsvangirai) was saying. This I tell you so that you know that this young man was anointed by Tsvangirai before he died.”

Ncube said the MDC-T national council also acted within the confines of the party’s constitution in appointing Chamisa as party president following Tsvangirai’s death last month.

“This was the second anointing. For the third time we met as alliance principals of all seven political parties and we agreed that Chamisa will be the one to give President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa problems in this year’s election. You, who do not get satisfied by this, what do you want? Here, the King of Matabeleland South, who oversees the Njelele shrine, has brought rains today. We know that when rains come in such circumstances, God has agreed that he is a leader,” Ncube said to the crowd’s delight.

In his campaign speech, Chamisa, who amused and excited the supporters through quite a lengthy Ndebele address, said the aim of the alliance would be to address the problems of marginalisation and suppression of people in the region.

The rally was attended by alliance members, who include People’s Democratic Party leader, Tendai Biti and Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe.

The Alliance team will be in the Midlands next weekend. – NewsDay