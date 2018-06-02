Chamisa dares Mnangagwa again, says he will not survive a week of free and factual speech

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has once again challenged Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa to an open debate saying he will not survive a week of free and factual speech.

Chamisa who will be squaring up with Mnangagwa on 30 July said Zimbabwe cannot have free and fair elections when ZANU-PF monopolises the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The Alliance yesterday said it is organising a demonstration on Tuesday to press for reforms ahead of the elections now due in less than 60 days.

“Our planned demonstration is a demand for electoral reforms which will pave way for free and fair elections,” Chamisa said.

“For instance, we can’t speak of a free and fair election when ZANU-PF abuses and monopolises ZBC. Mnangagwa knows he would not survive a week of free and factual speech.

“We have affidavits from former ZANU-PF operatives that in 2013 ZBC would submit opposition adverts to ZANU-PF and give them time to prepare retaliatory adverts before flighting our adverts and jingles. We need a framework to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

Mnangagwa has brushed off the opposition as puppies that are barking.

His party also previously stated that Chamisa should debate someone his size like the youth league leader and forget about Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa yesterday told investors that ZANU-PF is winning the elections so they should not wait for the election outcome to come into the country.

Chamisa is still to unveil his party’s manifesto. Previously he said he could not do so before ZANU-PF because Mnangagwa would steal his ideas.

His party has also not finalised the list of candidates contesting the elections.

The Nomination Court sits in 12 days.