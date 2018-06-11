When Zimbabweans head to the polls to elect a president and parliamentarians in general elections gazetted for Monday July 30‚ Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa will learn what voters think of his ouster of former president Robert Mugabe late last year.

Voters want a free and fair election in 2018‚ after allegedly rigged elections previously‚ and are planning to turn out to vote in their numbers.

An ally of Mugabe’s‚ Mnangagwa‚ a former first vice president‚ was ushered in as interim president after joining forces with General Constantino Chiwenga‚ chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces‚ to force the resignation of the long-time president.

Most Zimbabweans see the military intervention that led to Mugabe’s resignation as either “the right thing to do” or “wrong but necessary‚” according to an Afrobarometer survey. But most also want the military to stay out of politics.