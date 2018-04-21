Big names enter Zanu PF primaries in Masvingo

MASVINGO – Zanu PF primaries in Masvingo to be held on May 5, 2018 have probably attracted bigger names than any other election in the last 13 years with reputable captains of industry, famed academics and seasoned politicians entering the race according to a survey carried out.

Some 870 local council and Parliamentary aspirants had submitted their CVs by Wednesday during a three-day process that ends today (Thursday) making it probably the most heavily contested primary election for the party.

Notable big guns are Winston Chitando (former Mimosa Platinum CEO) fighting for a senatorial post in Gutu, Amon Murwira (Minister of Higher Education) who will fight for a seat in Gutu North, Callisto Jokonya (former CZI president) entering the fray in Gutu South, Jonathan Wutaunashe (former Ambassador to Brussels) eyeing Gutu South.

Gutu South has probably the highest number of Parliamentary candidates standing at 16.

In Chivi, there is Retired Brigadier Elasto Madzingira eyeing Chivi North and Retired Major Clifford Mumbengegwi eyeing the same constituency. Construction mogul Collen Mharadzano is also eyeing Chivi North. Paul Mangwana is eyeing Chivi Central. Former senior Police officer Admore Veterai is contesting in Bikita South and in Masvingo North there is Pascal Mudzikisi a famed charted accountant.

In Masvingo Urban, Edison Zvobgo, a lawyer joins the fray. In Chiredzi, former Tongaat agricultural director, Farai Musikavanhu is another notable candidate.

The party expect to earn at least $45 000 from registration fees paid by aspiring candidates in Masvingo alone. Aspiring MPs are paying $100 while aspiring councillors are paying $35 in the urban and $25 in rural areas. The total amount that the party expects from the registration process from all the 10 political province is almost $0,5m.

There is speculation that Mnangagwa may spare Politburo member Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana the embarrassment of going through the primaries by appointing him a non-constituent MP as his chances of sailing are very thin.