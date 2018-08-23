Zanu PF says it is happy with “prevailing peace” in the country

HARARE – The ruling party, Zanu PF, has commended Zimbabweans for their unity and peaceful conduct which is evident throughout the country, including during yesterday’s Constitutional Court proceedings.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the party, under the leadership of its President and First Secretary E.D. Mnangagwa, is extremely proud of the manner its members encompassing all structures have conducted themselves before and post the 30 July 2018 harmonised elections.

“The unity and peace evident throughout the country is highly commendable inclusive of the admirable tranquility displayed by the citizenry in general throughout yesterday’s Constitutional Court proceedings.

“The world is watching with glee. This glorious moment must not be squandered, but extend to the future and remain the Nation’s political centre pivot for generations to come,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo urged the nation to embrace the verdict of the ConCourt which will be delivered tomorrow at 2pm.

He said focus should be on unity, peace, non-violence and promotion of irreproachable national conduct, adding that “we are one family, one people, and one nation”.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo implored the country to prioritise economic emancipation.

Source: ZBC