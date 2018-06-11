Rival Zanu-PF Factions Clash In Mbare, Three Taken To Hospital

There were violent clashes over the weekend around Stoddart Hall in Mbare after rival supporters attacked each other. Three supporters of Zanu-PF’s parliamentary candidate, Tendai Savanhu, were severely injured by alleged supporters of Emmanuel Mahachi. Mahachi lost the Zanu-PF primary elections to Savanhu.

Sources who spoke NewsDay blamed Mahachi saying,

Mahachi’s so-called bodyguards started beating up youths and three were seriously injured. One of the bouncers, known as Yadda, had a steel rod and chain, which he used to beat up youths from the rival camp.

However Mahachi denied the allegations saying,

It has nothing to do with me, but Savanhu and the people of Mbare who do not like him. I heard there was some scuffle between the people and Savanhu’s backers who were blocking the people from boarding kombis to the National Heroes Acre.