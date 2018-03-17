Minister ‘threatens’ headman for dabbling in politics

CHIKOMBA – Simbarashe Nhopi who is headman Madamombe has accused Zanu PF Chikomba West legislator Dr Mike Bimha of threatening to have him arrested for dabbling in politics.

Headman Madamombe said that the alleged confrontation between him and Dr Bimha came as a result of the fact that he (Madamombe) was receiving developmental aid for his area from a resident suspected to have political ambitions.

He said that Dr Bimha confronted him at a funeral and quizzed him on why he was supporting Dr John Mangwiro’s projects and supporting him in his bid to become the next MP of Chikomba West.

He alleged that Dr Bimha threatened to have him arrested for dabbling in politics when he is a traditional leader.

Dr Bimha refuted the allegations when The Mirror called him for a comment.

“I met Headman Madamombe at a funeral and I did not discuss any political issues with him,” said Dr Bimha.

Headman Madamombe said that he was merely receiving aid from a concerned son of the area and was therefore not involved in any politics.

He said that Dr Mangwiro is the president of the International Diabetes Federation for Africa Region and he is funding the construction of Police quarters at Madamombe base and electrification of Madamombe Clinic.

He said he was not aware of Dr Mangwiro’s aspirations for the Parliamentary seat.