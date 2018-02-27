“I Have Received Assassination Threats from MDC-T thugs” Says MDC-T Spokesperson Obert Gutu

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu has claimed that he received death threats from youth members from his own party.

He made the claims after an interview on Monday evening on Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s Election Debate show which was broadcast on Capitalk FM and Star FM. He said MDC-T should accept that there are people that mastermind violence from within and not blame the Zanu-PF government or the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for infiltrating and causing chaos. Said Gutu:

Lets bite the bullet and agree that among us we have elements who propagate violence. I personally have been a victim of threats. I obviously have not made an issue out of it by going to the police. I have received phone calls, I have received threats of death on my WhatsApp from people whom I know. Youths whom I know, whom I can identify, whom I can name by name.

Gutu’s revelation comes after one of the opposition party’s vice presidents Thokozani Khupe was attacked at the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai.