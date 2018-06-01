Zimbabwe parliament expels more ruling party legislators

HARARE, June 1 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe’s Parliament on Thursday expelled three more ruling ZANU-PF legislators after the party indicated to the August House that the trio no longer represented its interests.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda said the expulsion of the three was consistent with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported Friday.

This brings to around 20 the number of ZANU-PF legislators that have been expelled from parliament since President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed office in November last year following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

ZANU-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo did not state reasons for the expulsions but the three had been barred from participating in the party’s just ended primary elections because of pending disciplinary issues.

One of the expelled legislators, Masango Matambanadzo attended a rally for the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) at the weekend where he announced his defection to the new party that has the backing of former president Mugabe.

Zimbabwe will hold national polls on July 30 to choose the president, National Assembly members and councilors.