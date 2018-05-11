You Don’t Need Education To Get Into Parliament Says Minister Mushohwe’s Conqueror

Teedzayi Muchimwe the man who defeated National Scholarships minister Christopher Mushohwe in the Zanu-PF Primary Elections has said that one needs the masses, not education to get into Parliament. Muchimwe has vowed to win the seat for Zanu-PF in the upcoming 2018 harmonised elections. Said Muchimwe,

The main problem we are facing is that there are some people who believe that you need to be educated to get into Parliament. Zanu PF is a party of masses, not education. We won the independence because the masses voted and fight for it.

I am a judge in the Johanne Marange Apostolic church and I am promising people in my constituency that I am going to win the seat for Zanu PF at all costs. I am promising my people developmental projects such a poultry and gardening, rearing of cattle, among many others.