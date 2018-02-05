Parliament reconstitutes committees

Parliament has reconstituted several committees to replace legislators who have either been promoted to become Cabinet ministers or expelled from the august House for being members of the G40 cabal within Zanu-PF.

The reshuffle was made by Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders when it met recently. Some former chairpersons, who had been relegated to backbenchers owing to the purges conducted by G40, managed to bounce back.

Similarly, ministers that were dropped in the new Cabinet appointed by President Mnangagwa last year, found their way in the reconstituted portfolio committees. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has since informed the august House of the changes.

Notable changes include Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, who has now been appointed a member of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP)-European Union (EU) committee. He replaced Dr Daniel Shumba who lost the right to represent Zanu-PF after he was expelled from the revolutionary party last year. Mutasa South MP Cde Irene Zindi was appointed as head of ACP-EU committee.

Bindura North MP Cde Kenneth Musanhu has also replaced Dr Shumba as a member of the SROC (Standing Rules and Orders Committee). Futher, Luveve MP Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo (Zanu-PF) has been appointed to sit on the SROC, replacing Kazembe Kazembe, who is now the Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation.

Highfield West MP Psychology Maziwisa is now a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC) after replacing Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was recently appointed the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Former Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora is now a member of two portfolio committees — Health and Child Care, and Water, Environment and Climate. Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa is now a member of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy Development.

Former Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Christopher Chingosho has also joined the portfolio committee that oversees the same ministry.

Parliament expelled several MPs from Zanu-PF after the ruling party notified the House that they had ceased to represent its interests. The expelled legislators were members of the G40 faction that was accused of causing chaos and instability in Zanu-PF. – Herald