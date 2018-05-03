‘Parliament meant to safeguard constitutionalism’ – Mudenda

The role of Parliament in preserving the integrity and sanctity of the Constitution as it is critical for national security.

The security apparatus has however an obligation to safeguard the country’s Constitution and territorial integrity.

This was said by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda to participants at the National Defence University where he delivered a lecture entitled, ‘Parliamentary oversight and contribution to national security’.

The events of November 2017 which saw the defence forces undertaking Operation Restore Legacy where critical and the role played by Parliament in the impeachment process ensured that the transition was in adherence to the Constitution.

The security establishment should be commended for professionally carrying out their mandate as this is in line with constitutionalism.