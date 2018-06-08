New Parliament Should Continue Investigating Mpofu, Mugabe Over $15 Billion: Parly Report

The Temba Mliswa led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy presented its second report on the diamond sector to the National Assembly. It recommended that the forthcoming ninth Parliament should continue investigating former President Robert Mugabe and former mines minister Obert Mpofu for the roles in the diamond sector. Part of the committee report reads,

The former President Mugabe needs to clear the air on the missing $15 billion dollars’ worth of revenue immediately…Closure on the alleged missing $15 billion diamond revenues is possible if Mugabe clears the air on the context he made the assertion that the country lost such an amount, and the Ninth Parliament must pursue the matter to the logical conclusion.

Bulawayo South MP, Eddie Cross (MDC-T) added,

In 2012, about $4 billion worth of diamonds was being produced and this went unrecorded. In several years more than $20 billion was obtained in Marange and it vanished. In Botswana, every child gets free education up to university level because of it is paid through diamond revenues which are well managed.

More: NewsDay