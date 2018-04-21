Mliswa probe into Zimbabwe’s missing diamonds questioned

The impartiality of the Temba Mliswa-led probe into Zimbabwe’s missing diamonds has questioned with allegations that though the Norton legislator is an independent candidate he is close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is protecting the President and the military elite that surround him.

Africa Confidential, a London fortnightly says negotiations which allowed Chinese companies access to the Zimbabwe diamond fields were led by senior military generals and the police and at the time Mnangagwa was Defence Minister. But the investigations by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines chaired by Mliswa have so far focused mostly on those said to be loyal to G40 or the Mugabes.

Mliswa has summoned former President Robert Mugabe to appear before the committee on 9 May.

“Obert Mpofu, named Minister of Home Affairs to appease the anti-Mnangagwa faction during the 2017 coup, is now considered a burden on the government. Accusing him will help justify excluding him from the next cabinet,” the fortnightly says.

“The former Commissioner General of Police Augustine Chihuri sided with President Mugabe during the coup. Francis Gudyanga, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines, is associated with G40, while Sydney Sekeramayi, another veteran minister, was G40’s chosen candidate to succeed Mugabe.

“Walter Chidhakwa, a former Mines Minister, is related to Grace Mugabe. Isaac Moyo is Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, which Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, a former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, are trying to disable and replace with Military Intelligence.

“The hearings so far have revealed little. Mpofu refused to answer Mliswa’s questions; Chihuri cannot be located to give evidence before Parliament; Gudyanga claims that ‘powerful forces’ control the diamond sector but refuses to disclose further detail, saying they have threatened him.”

Source: Insider