MDC-T Expels 17 Bulawayo Members Linked To Khupe, Says They Will Be Recalled From Parly

The opposition MDC-T party has expelled 17 party members who are allegedly linked to breakaway vice-president Thokozani Khupe. The 17 are members of the Bulawayo provincial executive and were accused of ignoring party programmes among other allegations.

In a statement Bulawayo Provincial spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda said:

On March 25, the provincial executive fired some errant MDC-T members from the party. Those who are either MPs or councillors will be recalled from Parliament or council, whatever the case maybe.

They were fired primarily for putting the party into disrepute and disregarding national council resolutions, failure to attend party meetings and programmes.

…It was resolved that all in Parliament or council should be recalled, henceforth. For all fired have the right to appeal after within 14 days.