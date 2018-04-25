Khupe To Recall MPs Aligned To Chamisa From Parliament

Thokozani Khupe’s vice president Obert Gutu said their MDC-T faction has resolved to recall legislators aligned to Nelson Chamisa from the National Assembly.

Gutu also said the Khupe faction resolved to recall Chamisa and all legislators aligned to him at their recently held extraordinary congress in Bulawayo. Said Gutu:

We are at the moment busy working on our party manifesto as elections are a few months away. We have got a think-tank composed of eminent Zimbabweans who are working on that. We are also working on modalities for our candidates for parliamentary and local government elections. In fact, we will soon be recalling more MPs for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

More: Herald