Health Minister David Parirenyatwa described as a stranger in the House

Health Minister David Parirenyatwa was today described as a stranger in Parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda listed him as one of the ministers who would not be able to attend question time today.

“Haasati ambouya, he is a stranger in Parliament,” said one legislator.

Musikavanhu Member of Parliament Prosper Mutseyami said Parirenyatwa was a stranger in the House.

“The last time he came to this Parliament was when he came just to give a statement. That was it,” Mutseyami said.

“I have been here for five years but I have hardly seen him more than five or six times. It is something that has to be noted. It is so unhealthy and it is so sad bearing in mind the challenges that we have in this country; he is hardly here.”

Mudenda said he will bring the issue to Parirenyatwa’s notice.

Parirenyatwa gave his ministerial statement on Cholera only two weeks ago, a day before Parliament adjourned for two weeks. – ZBC