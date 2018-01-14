Five Zimbabweans killed for body parts to Zambia?

The Member of Parliament for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda says five people from his constituency were killed last year along the Zambezi River with their body parts including their heads being taken to Zambia.

Q & A:

HON. P. D. SIBANDA : My question will be directed to the Leader of Government business and with your indulgence Mr. Speaker, may you allow me to preface my question because it pertains to issues that are currently happening. In my constituency, we have experienced about five Zimbabwean citizens last year who were murdered along the Zambezi River for purposes of taking body parts including their heads to Zambia. We have had a number of our fishermen along the Zambezi River being attacked by armed people from the Republic of Zambia and being robbed of their boats and engines. My question to the Leader of Government Business is, what is our policy with regards protection of citizens of this country that are living along the borders with other countries, with specific reference to protection of citizens who live along boundaries which are made up of water bodies? Thank you

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. ZIYAMBI): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. I would like to thank the Hon. Member for the question. The policy of Government is that everyone should enjoy the peace and security that can be afforded by our security forces. However, as regards the specific issue that the Hon. Member has referred to – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

THE ACTING SPEAKER: Order, order! I thought this was a very important question. The Minister is trying to answer and you are making a lot of noise at the back.

HON. ZIYAMBI : Thank you Hon. Speaker. The policy of Government is that everyone must enjoy the peace and security that can be afforded by our security forces; that is their duty. However, as regards the specific issue that the Hon. Member has raised, I think I will raise it to the Minister of Home Affairs with a view of ensuring that there is more security in that area given the circumstances that he has mentioned. – Insider