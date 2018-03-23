EU election observer team meets parly legal committee

The visiting European Union elections observer delegation met the Parliamentary Legal Committee and the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio for closed door discussions at Parliament buildings in Harare today.

The EU observer mission delegates visited parliament for the first time in 16 years since relations thawed owing to the land reform programme.

The team is on a fact finding mission after the government of Zimbabwe invited the European Union to come and observe the 2018 harmonised polls together with regional and continental observers.

Chairperson of the Parly Legal Committee Mr Jonathan Samukange and the chairperson of the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Portfolio Mr Fortune Chasi both said the discussions with the EU team were quite insightful.

The EU delegation will assess the country’s preparedness of holding 2018 harmonised polls before coming up with a report on whether they will come as observers.