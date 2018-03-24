Dog-eat-dog in MDC T Gweru primaries; Sesel Zvizvai faces the boot

GWERU – It is a dog-eat-eat carnival in the forthcoming MDC T ward and constituency primary elections in Gweru Urban as the youth are trying to walk in the footsteps of Nelson Chamisa and overrun their seniors.

The Mirror has it from reliable sources that there is tension in the party as some sitting MPs and councillors have declared that they would not be contested. On the other hand the youth want to emulate Chamisa and take the lead in the party.

In Mkoba, sitting MP Amos Chibaya will fight it out with the party’s national deputy secretary for security Albert Chadoka in the primaries. In Gweru Urban MP Sesel Zvizvai is in a tight contest against Gweru prominent Lawyer Brian Dube who is also the party’s youth Information and publicity secretary.

Dube denied interest in the seat when contacted by The Mirror.

At ward level, Nokutula Mbalo of Ward 2, Kennethy Sithole Ward 4 and Tawanda Magidi of Ward 16 may sail through uncontested as no one has shown interest in their wards.

Gweru Mayor Charles Chikozho will entertain ward vice chairperson Mabuzve and district chairlady Mutusva to win the party ticket.

In ward 9 Gibson Fundira is being contested by the party’s district chairperson Edson Kurebwaseka. There is a tight contest in ward 13 where four horses; Cathrine Mhondiwa who is the favourite will battle it out with MP Chibaya’s son Gilson, former councillor Trust Chinene and Letisia Muteliso. – Masvingo Mirror