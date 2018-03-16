Aspiring Kwekwe MP to pay rent for voters

KWEKWE – An aspiring candidate for Zanu PF primaries for Parliamentary elections Kandros Mugabe has set aside $8 000 for rentals for disadvantage people in his constituency.
Mugabe who is a businessman, miner and an archbishop at his Zvipo ZveMweya church said he will pay rentals for all residents staying in Globe and Phoenix and BD mining compounds in the Midlands mining town.
He further pledged to pay rentals for everyone for the next four years if he wins elections. The remarks were made at a rally on 28 February attended by hundreds of Zanu PF supporters at the Globe and Phoenix soccer grounds in Kwekwe last week.
He took a swipe at former MP Blessing Chebundo (MDC-T) for ‘failing to improve the living conditions of the people in the city.
Mugabe will first have to shrug off competition from incumbent Kwekwe deputy mayor John Mapurazi and Jacob Chokururama, a war veteran.