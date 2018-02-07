Where to now for the MDC?

Robert Mugabe’s fall in November last year was expected to be a blessing for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and to put it in a position to seize upon the former president’s demise.

By Ray Ndlovu

But the event has proved to be a double-edged sword for the alliance.

Ahead of this year’s elections, the hand of the ruling Zanu-PF — once on the brink of implosion because of succession fights — has been strengthened.

New president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the party leader, is intent on pulling Zimbabwe out of the cave of isolation it has been holed up in for the past 20 years.

Mnangagwa’s mission bodes ill for the opposition, particularly as the MDC has long relied on the wrecking of the economy by Zanu-PF to win over voters.

A much bigger problem for the opposition, however, is that the international community — which it once captivated — is warming up to Mnangagwa. He made his international debut last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he mixed and mingled with global business elites.

In an indication of the interest that there is to work with the new leader, Britain’s new minister of state for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, visited Harare last Thursday on her maiden trip to the continent. London is keen for Harare’s return to the Commonwealth, from which the country withdrew in 2003 under Mugabe’s watch.

Later this month, Russia’s foreign affairs minister, Sergei Lavrov, is also set to visit Harare, to strengthen economic and political ties.

Political observers suggest that a “reformed” Zanu-PF, embodied by Mnangagwa, is far more attractive to the international community than the deeply fractured opposition.

“The MDC is weak and divided, and is a shadow of its former self. It has suffered not just from its own internal wrangling, but also from a sustained battering by the state under Zanu-PF’s control,” says Tara O’Connor, executive director of Africa Risk Consulting in London.

The opposition alliance is made up of various parties, including the splinter MDC parties led by Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti. Also part of the group are Agrippa Mutambara of Zimbabwe People First, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe and Denford Musiyarira of Zanu Ndonga.