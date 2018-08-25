Full Text: US Statement On ConCourt Ruling, Urges All Parties To Respect Constitution, Rule Of Law

In a statement posted on the U.S. Department of State, spokesperson Heather Nauert said all parties should respect the Zimbabwean constitution and the rule of law following a Constitutional Court ruling on Friday that incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa was the winner of the July 30th presidential election.

She said America is concerned about human rights violations and post electoral violence in the country. Nauert said there was need for Zimbabweans to openly discuss issues faced by the nation. We publish the full statement below:

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court Ruling on the Presidential Election Today, Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court declared Emmerson D. Mnangagwa the winner of the election and Zimbabwe’s next President and dismissed MDC Alliance’s challenge of the July 30 presidential election results. The United States urges all parties to respect the Zimbabwean constitution and the rule of law. The IRI-NDI Zimbabwe International Electoral Observation Mission reported “several improvements to the electoral process compared to Zimbabwe’s past elections, though equally important problems gave rise to deep concerns that the process thus far has not made the mark.” Further reforms are necessary to meet standards Zimbabweans expect and deserve and which reflect regional and international best practices for democratic elections. The United States remains concerned over politically motivated human rights violations and abuses, and acts of post-electoral retribution in Zimbabwe. Violence and unlawful activity should not be part of the political process, and those responsible for such transgressions must be held accountable. Human rights and fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and association, must be respected, and victims and witnesses of human rights violations and abuses deserve protection under the law. The United States encourages the Government of Zimbabwe to hold substantive discussions with all stakeholders and implement electoral and broader political and economic reforms. We stand ready to continue our dialogue with Zimbabwe’s political, economic, and civil society leaders to foster inclusive democratic governance for the betterment of all citizens.