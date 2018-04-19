Change is gonna come, slowly but surely, to African politics

Something is happening in Africa. Slowly, and almost imperceptibly, a democratic revolution might be underway. Over the past six months, we have witnessed an unprecedented spate of turnovers in leadership, strikingly in countries not exactly reputed for smooth successions. Most of these exits have been more forced than voluntary. Robert Mugabe, who looked set on becoming the president-for-life of Zimbabwe, was eased out by his own ruling party.

José Eduardo dos Santos of Angola followed shortly afterwards, bringing an end to years at the helm of the Southern African oil-rich state. In mid-February, SA’s Jacob Zuma, long embattled by corruption allegations finally found himself in an untenable position and with no more allies in his party. He resigned. Just days later, erstwhile Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn unexpectedly announced his resignation as mounting political and ethnic unrest threatened to tip Africa’s second most populous country into chaos.

One way of interpreting these events is to see them as examples of democratic currents prevailing over executive obduracy; the pressure of people power finally overwhelming and dispatching sit-tight leaders.

In 2015, while addressing the African Union (AU), US president Barack Obama said, “Nobody should be president for life.” Reportedly, there was profuse applause from the public gallery while the front rows, which were occupied by heads of state, were enveloped in a sullen silence. At the time, nine African leaders had been in power for more than 20 years. The events of the past six months suggest that the tide is turning against such stagnation in national leadership.

In an earlier trip to Ghana in July 2009, Obama had famously asserted that the continent does not need strongmen but strong institutions. In the light of this resonant statement, we can also read these sudden transitions as the triumph of party supremacy over the cult of the personality in power. In both Zimbabwe and SA, the ruling Zanu-PF and ANC, respectively, identified the continuity of the heads of state in office as politically costly and took measures to re-set governance by seeing them out of power. In both instances, the parties asserted their primacy as institutions and affirmed the transience of occupants of high office.