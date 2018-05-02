ZANU-PF party to launch 2018 election manifesto

HARARE, — Zimbabwean ruling ZANU-PF party will launch its 2018 election manifesto this Friday as it gears up for a crucial election due mid-year.

The party will also use the event to introduce its candidates for the House of Assembly and Senate elections to supporters.

“This letter serves to advise that the ZANU-PF 2018 harmonized election manifesto/campaign launch will take place on the 4th of May 2018 at the Harare International Conference Center,” the party said in a statement Wednesday.

The event will be attended by the party’s senior members among them politburo, central committee and national consultative assembly members.

The party on Sunday and Monday held primary elections to choose candidates who will represent it in House of Assembly, Senate and local authority elections.

Results of the internal polls are expected to be announced this week.

After launching its manifesto, ZANU-PF is expected to roll out its election campaign.

The party’s manifesto in the previous 2013 election focused on economic indigenization and empowerment.

The manifesto was themed: “Taking back the economy, Indigenize, Empower, Develop and Create Employment.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the party’s presidential candidate in the polls which he has promised will be free, fair and credible.