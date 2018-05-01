Zanu-PF “Heavyweights” Fall In Primary Elections

HARARE – Several Zanu PF bigwigs and sitting legislators have fallen by the wayside, preliminary results of the party’s primary elections show.

Ministers; Dr Christopher Mushohwe and Abednico Ncube lead the pack of big guns who lost the primary elections.

In Manicaland Province, Minister Mushohwe lost the Mutare West National Assembly seat to Teedzerai Muchimwe, while other results on the ground indicate that Misheck Mugadza has taken over the baton from Irene Zindi in Mutasa South, while Misheck Mataranyika won the popular vote in Makoni South.

In Makoni Central, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa shrugged off challenges to return his seat.

In Mashonaland East Province, most incumbents have fallen by the wayside.

Out of the 18 constituencies whose results have been released, only six National Assembly members have been retained.

Those retained are Jonathan Samkange (Mudzi South), Magna Mudyiwa (Mudzi West), Milton Kachepa (Mudzi North), Marble Chinomona (Mutoko North), Simbaneuta Mudarikwa (Uzumba) and provincial minister, David Musabayana (Wedza North).

Those beaten include David Chapfika, who lost to Hebert Shumbamhini in Mutoko South, Ricky Mawere who lost to Richard Musiyiwa in Mutoko East, Tendai Makunde who lost to Daniel Garwe in Murehwa North, Ladious Ndoro who lost to Jonah Sewera in Murehwa West, Washington Musvaire in Marambapfungwa was beaten by Tichaona Karimazondo.

Beatrice Nyamupinga lost to Energy Mutodi in Goromonzi West, Lawrence Katsiru surrendered the Marondera Central seat to Cleopas Kundiona, Jeremiah Chiwetu was floored down by Patrick Chidhakwa in Marondera East and Michael Madanha lost to Tinoda Machakaire in Wedza West.

New faces were also ushered in in Matabeleland South Province, with the Provincial Minister of State, Abednico Ncube being the major casualty after losing to Ompile Marupi in Gwanda South.

Matobo North went to Edgar Moyo with 1 236, with the sitting legislator, Never Khanye polling a paltry 140.

Spare Sithole beat Malachi Nkomo in Insiza South, Andrew Langa lost Faria Taruvinga in Insiza North, while Rtd. Brigadier General Levy Mayihlome won against sitting legislator, William Dewa in Umzingwane.

Matobo South was won by Saul Mahalima Ncube and Bulilima East by Nqobizitha Ndlovu who unseated the incumbent, Mathias Siqhoza Ndlovu.

Dingumuzi Phuthi will be representing Bulilima West, Madodana Sibanda Gwanda North, Albert Nguluvhe Beitbdridge East and Ruth Maboyi Beitbridge West after displacing Matrine Mudau.

In the senate, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo retained the Bulilima – Mangwe sear and Tambudzani Mohadi beat Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman, Rabelani Choene to the Beitbridge senatorial seat.

The results are yet to be verified by the National Commissariat Department and the Politburo.