Video: Zanu-PF Supporters Demonstrate At HQ, Threaten Another “Bhora Musango”

Disgruntled Zanu-PF supporters staged a demonstration at the Party Headquarters protesting against the outcome of the just ended primary elections.

The polls were marred by allegations of intimidation, violence, rigging and vote buying. The protestors threatened to do another “Bhora Musango” if their grievances are not addressed.

Bhora Musango refers to the situation where ruling party supporters vote for opposition candidates to ensure that the candidates they do not support are defeated.

The supporters were demonstrating against Tongai Mnangagwa’s victory in Harare South. Tongai is the nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Special Adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsbangwa has also said that the war veterans will ditch the party and support the people unless preventive measures are taken to rectify the situation. The war veterans are blaming Zanu-PF national political commissar Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje for the shambolic polls.