VIDEO: Mnangagwa Launches Zanu-PF Manifesto As Supporters Protest Over Primary Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Zanu-PF election manifesto at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday afternoon as disgruntled supporters protested just nearby at Zanu-PF Headquarters over recent primary election results.

The theme for Zanu-PF’s campaign in the upcoming elections is “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop Re-engage, Create Jobs”. The Zanu-PF manifesto has already been translated into four languages which include Shona, Ndebele, kalanga and English.

Below is a disgruntled Zanu-PF member who claims they could not vote in Mazowe West where Kazembe Kazembe won. The supporter said they could not vote because they were not in the cell registers. Watch:

Source: Pindula