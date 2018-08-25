US urges all Zimbabwe’s parties to respect ConCourt ruling and Constitution

WASHINGTON – The United States has urged all parties in Zimbabwe’s electoral dispute to respect the country’s constitution and the rule of law.

The US Department of State, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, noted “several improvements’’ in Zimbabwe’s recent electoral process compared to what obtained in the past.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader said Saturday he respectfully rejects the court ruling upholding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow election win and he called the inauguration set for Sunday “false.”

Nelson Chamisa spoke a day after the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the opposition’s claims of vote-rigging and said it did not bring “sufficient and credible evidence.”

Chamisa said “we have the right to peaceful protest” and that other routes will be pursued now that the legal one has reached an end.

On Friday, August 24, Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court declared Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of the July 30 presidential election and Zimbabwe’s next President.

Consequently, the Court dismissed Nelson Chamisa’s – the candidate of opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance – challenge of the election results.

“The IRI-NDI Zimbabwe International Electoral Observation Mission reported, “several improvements to the electoral process compared to Zimbabwe’s past elections, though equally important problems gave rise to deep concerns that the process thus far has not made the mark.’’

The US said further reforms were necessary to meet standards Zimbabweans expect, deserve and which reflect regional and international best practices for democratic elections.

“The United States remains concerned over politically motivated human rights violations and abuses and acts of post-electoral retribution in Zimbabwe.

“Violence and unlawful activity should not be part of the political process and those responsible for such transgressions must be held accountable,’’ the US said.

It added that human rights and fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and association must be respected and victims and witnesses of human rights violations and abuses deserve protection under the law.

“The United States encourages the Government of Zimbabwe to hold substantive discussions with all stakeholders and implement electoral and broader political and economic reforms.

“We stand ready to continue our dialogue with Zimbabwe’s political, economic and civil society leaders to foster inclusive democratic governance for the betterment of all citizens.’’

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa winner of the election after some delays, which some observers said created opportunities for citizens to speculate about the potential to manipulate results.

The elections had been largely peaceful and well-organised before violence broke out during a demonstration by supporters of MDC Alliance, alleging malpractices and leading to the killing of three people by security forces.

Last month’s peaceful election was seen as a chance for Zimbabwe to move on from Robert Mugabe’s repressive 37-year-rule. Now Chamisa alleges “a new persecution” after a deadly crackdown on the opposition.

The 40-year-old opposition leader again said he won the election and that the southern African nation needs fundamental reforms that cannot be resolved by five more years of “vacant leadership.”

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer who has tried to restyle himself as a reformer, appealed for calm after the court ruling and in a Twitter post told Chamisa “my door is open and my arms are outstretched.”

Chamisa responded with skepticism, saying the opposition had reached out to Mnangagwa for dialogue earlier but the president did not respond.

Soldiers laugh during rehearsals for Sunday’s inauguration of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission had declared Mnangagwa the winner of the July 30 balloting with 50.8 percent of the vote. It later revised it to 50.6 percent, citing an “error” but arguing it was not significant enough to invalidate the win. It said Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

Chamisa’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change party late Friday issued an angry statement saying in the coming days it would announce a “vigorous program of action in response to this electoral theft of the century.”

Chamisa on Saturday, however, said he didn’t know where that statement came from. He said the party’s national council will meet next week on the way forward, and he did not directly respond to questions about the possibility of a government of national unity.

Mnangagwa, who took power in November after Mugabe stepped down under military pressure, called the election Zimbabwe’s most transparent and credible ever. The government badly needed a credible vote to help end its status as a global pariah, have international sanctions lifted and open the door to investment in an economy that collapsed under Mugabe.

Zimbabweans now await the final reports from dozens of Western observers invited into the country for the first time in nearly two decades. The observers noted few issues on election day but expressed concern over the harassment of the opposition that followed. Six people were killed two days after the vote when the military swept into the capital, Harare, to disperse protests.

Mnangagwa has said an inquiry would look into the deaths after his inauguration.

Chamisa indicated that he felt threatened as an opposition leader. “By challenging a dictatorship you are signing a death warrant,” he said. “We are ready for any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium was being prepared for Sunday’s inauguration, with soldiers drilling and workmen hanging colorful pro-Mnangagwa banners.

“Rest assured of a brighter tomorrow,” one banner said.

Chamisa said he would not attend.

AP