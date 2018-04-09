Uproar over Chamisa-Jabulani Sibanda hand-shake

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa visited former Zimbabwe National Liberation War veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader Jabulani Sibanda at his Nkulumane residency in Bulawayo.

However, the visit seems to have stirred emotions with some applauding Chamisa for extending an olive branch and reaching out to Sibanda. Others have been less charitable and have accused Chamisa of hypocrisy.

They alleged that Chamisa and the opposition had previously accused Sibanda of spearheading violence against them in the past which was perpetrated by the war veterans. They further said that Chamisa and his party should not then white-wash Sibanda because it was expedient.

Chamisa’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka wrote on his Facebook page,

Meeting with former Zimbabwe National War Veterans chairman Jabulani Sibanda at his home in Nkulumane on Saturday. In this election, JB’s war cry is “Chamisa chete chete.”

Here is how others on social media reacted to the visit:

King Rufaz–JereraKing @Mavhure One day i wish my friend @TichRay will whisper to uKhamisa to stop massaging pple with torn CVs.Agrippa Mtambara (rapist) ; Jabulani Sibanda (dangerman) . Bhasikiti (basket mouth). Show me your new friends and i tell you where you might end #Handeitione pic.twitter.com/cTb18jf0nQ bambazonke type @Patiripatoshat1 Just think Chamisa has been clever on this one. Assure the Jabulani Sibanda’s of this world you are not their enemy. Imagine the impact on the rural electorate if He was to do an advert saying war vets are no longer into beating people and they must exercise their right to choice

Jones Musara @JonesMusara When Cde Jabulani Sibanda was in Zanu PF, Chamisa and the MDC blamed him for political violence. Now that he is out of Zanu PF they absolve him of political violence. It means when they make accusations they will be just playing politics. Ndozvinoita pwere!#EDHasMyVote 18

