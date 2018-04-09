Uproar over Chamisa-Jabulani Sibanda hand-shake

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa visited former Zimbabwe National Liberation War veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader Jabulani Sibanda at his Nkulumane residency in Bulawayo.
However, the visit seems to have stirred emotions with some applauding Chamisa for extending an olive branch and reaching out to Sibanda. Others have been less charitable and have accused Chamisa of hypocrisy.
They alleged that Chamisa and the opposition had previously accused Sibanda of spearheading violence against them in the past which was perpetrated by the war veterans. They further said that Chamisa and his party should not then white-wash Sibanda because it was expedient.
Chamisa’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka wrote on his Facebook page,
Meeting with former Zimbabwe National War Veterans chairman Jabulani Sibanda at his home in Nkulumane on Saturday. In this election, JB’s war cry is “Chamisa chete chete.”
Here is how others on social media reacted to the visit:
Rufaz–JereraKing@Mavhure
One day i wish my friend @TichRay will whisper to uKhamisa to stop massaging pple with torn CVs.Agrippa Mtambara (rapist) ; Jabulani Sibanda (dangerman) . Bhasikiti (basket mouth). Show me your new friends and i tell you where you might end #Handeitione pic.twitter.com/cTb18jf0nQ
Just think Chamisa has been clever on this one. Assure the Jabulani Sibanda’s of this world you are not their enemy. Imagine the impact on the rural electorate if He was to do an advert saying war vets are no longer into beating people and they must exercise their right to choice
When Cde Jabulani Sibanda was in Zanu PF, Chamisa and the MDC blamed him for political violence. Now that he is out of Zanu PF they absolve him of political violence. It means when they make accusations they will be just playing politics. Ndozvinoita pwere!#EDHasMyVote
Many hev demonised those that have accepted Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hand saying that they have blood on their hands. Nelson Chamisa visited Jabulani Sibanda the man who was the face of the 2008 post election killings and violence against MDCT supporters whilst you tear each other up
Jabulani Sibanda during his ZanuPf days terrorised my people in Masvingo province. Now that @nelsonchamisa embraced him; its “let bygones be bygones”. A big sorry would be ok. Zaka pple know JS as devil then #Handeitione @matigary @GomoDubi