News Ticker

‘U.K. Making Wrong Calculation on Zimbabwe’ – Chamisa

May 8, 2018 Staff Reporter Main, Politics 0

Leader of Zimbabwes biggest opposition party, Nelson Chamisa is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Harare, Thursday, March, 8, 2018. Chamisa is a charismatic lawyer and trained pastor who seeks to capitaliize on goodwill towards his deceased predecessor and highlight the past of his militarty backed opponent, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwe’s main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change, accused the U.K. government of siding with the ruling party as the country gears up to hold national elections, saying it is favoring stability over good governance.

The U.K. is making the wrong calculation on Zimbabwe, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said in an address in London on Tuesday. He reiterated the party’s call for a number of reforms to allow for a credible vote, including the publication of the voters’ roll, and said the party would stage protests to demand its release.

Elections in Zimbabwe must take place by Aug. 22. Chamisa will contest the presidency against Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has led the country since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in November.

The MDC will review state business deals and introduce a new currency if it wins the election, Chamisa said. – Bloomber




Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!