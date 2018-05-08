‘U.K. Making Wrong Calculation on Zimbabwe’ – Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change, accused the U.K. government of siding with the ruling party as the country gears up to hold national elections, saying it is favoring stability over good governance.

The U.K. is making the wrong calculation on Zimbabwe, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said in an address in London on Tuesday. He reiterated the party’s call for a number of reforms to allow for a credible vote, including the publication of the voters’ roll, and said the party would stage protests to demand its release.

Elections in Zimbabwe must take place by Aug. 22. Chamisa will contest the presidency against Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has led the country since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in November.

The MDC will review state business deals and introduce a new currency if it wins the election, Chamisa said. – Bloomber